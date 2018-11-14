round-trip transportation

monthly room and board stipend

health coverage

incidentals and small research allowance on case-by-case basis Undergraduate students may apply during the fall of their senior year. Graduate students may not have earned a Ph.D. at time of application. All interested Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.*



Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.

*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.

11/7/2018



Originator:

WENDOLI L Flores



Email:

wendoli.flores@ttu.edu



Department:

Honors College



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 11/14/2018



Location:

TLPDC 153, TTU Library



