TechAnnounce
Fulbright U.S. Student Program - Student Info Session
Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study or independent research abroad. The grant includes:
  • round-trip transportation
  • monthly room and board stipend
  • health coverage 
  • incidentals and small research allowance on case-by-case basis 
Undergraduate students may apply during the fall of their senior year.  Graduate students may not have earned a Ph.D. at time of application.  All interested Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to be eligible to apply.* 

Join us to receive guidance and advice on the application process.  

*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu. 
Posted:
12/3/2018

Originator:
WENDOLI L Flores

Email:
wendoli.flores@ttu.edu

Department:
Honors College

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Date: 12/6/2018

Location:
TLPDC 153, TTU Library

Categories