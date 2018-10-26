BYBQ – Bring Your Bio-Questions





Join EHS in celebration of Biosafety Month for a Q&A on all things biosafety! A short presentation on risk group vs. biosafety level (BSL) will precede the Q&A. This is for areas at ANY biosafety level (i.e., BSL1 and BSL2). Any faculty, staff or students working in these areas are welcome to attend.





To allow for the most productive session possible please submit your biosafety questions before the presentation by using this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5PM5CVG. If you prefer, you may submit by emailing EHS at ehs.lab.safety@ttu.edu. This is a come-and-go session. Light snacks will be provided.





Register for the event at least three days in advance through the TLPDC Events page: http://events.tlpd.ttu.edu.