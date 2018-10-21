|
Join the students of Dr. Andrew Stetson as they perform works composed for both unaccompanied trumpet and trumpet with piano accompaniment. The concert includes compositions by Tomasi, Enescu, Mikulka, Clarke, Françaix, Honegger, Turrin, and Desnclos. We hope you'll join us for this impressive event!
|Posted:
10/19/2018
Originator:
Tess Greenlees
Email:
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 10/21/2018
Location:
Hemmle Recital Hall
