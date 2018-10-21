TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Trumpet Studio Recital
Join the students of Dr. Andrew Stetson as they perform works composed for both unaccompanied trumpet and trumpet with piano accompaniment. The concert includes compositions by Tomasi, Enescu, Mikulka, Clarke, Françaix, Honegger, Turrin, and Desnclos. We hope you'll join us for this impressive event!
Posted:
10/19/2018

Originator:
Tess Greenlees

Email:
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 10/21/2018

Location:
Hemmle Recital Hall

Categories