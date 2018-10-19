"It's On Us". The campaign continues today and seeks to engage college students and all members of campus communities in preventing sexual assault in the first place. Through this campaign, we are also reminded to step up when we hear comments and see signs that perpetuate rape culture. Rape culture exists when rape is pervasive and normalized due to societal attitudes about gender and sexuality.



Since 2014, we have been one of many leaders on this campus for #ItsOnUs and we proudly promote our video pledge, #ItsOnUs, on our YouTube channel.

View our video pledge, click here During the month of October 2014, five days were set aside for taping sessions for faculty, staff and students. Over 30 supporters took time to participate in taking the pledge and announcing their call to action.



There is no time limit to how long this campaign will continue. This is a critical step forward to engage as many members of our community as possible to stand in solidarity to make our campus safe. If you would like to join us and others across campus in the conversation to end sexual violence, start now by taking the pledge;



“It’s On Us” aims to fundamentally shift the way we think about sexual assault, by inspiring everyone to see it as their responsibility to do something, big or small, to prevent it. The campaign reflects the belief that sexual assault isn’t just an issue involving a crime committed by a perpetrator against a victim, but one in which the rest of us also have a role to play.



We are committed to creating an environment - be it a dorm room, a party, a bar or club, or the greater college campus - where sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported. This effort will support student-led efforts already underway across the country, and will focus particularly on motivating college men and women to get involved.



What are the statistics?



• 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men are sexually assaulted in college

• 40% of survivors fear reprisal by their attacker

• Only 2% of incapacitated rape survivors report assault

• Only 13% of rape survivors report assault

• 8 in 10 victims knew their attacker (friend, significant other, etc.)

• It is estimated that between 2%-7% of sexual assault reports are false



What can you do?

Take the pledge today. Go to itsonus.org now and make a personal commitment to help keep women and men safe from sexual assault. Join the many advocates to stand up, step in and be part of the solution.

Construct your own video pledge and encourage individuals and student organizations to do the same.

Educate others about rape culture:

25 Everyday Examples of Rape Culture

Rape Culture is Real

10/19/2018



Originator:

Tricia Earl



patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Women and Gender Studies





