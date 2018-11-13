Texas Tech University Office of LGBTQIA and Women’s & Gender Studies proudly presents a film series, Queer Reels, Real Topics for the fall and spring semesters.





Serving as an extension of the classroom, this film series merges education with entertainment about the LGBT+ community.





Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives, making the invisible, visible, and educating others about the stories and histories of people. Recognizing the diversity of identities and perspectives within the LGBT+ community, the films chosen for this year's series include identity, community, prejudice, normalcy, etc.





This film screening is FREE, and open to all students, staff, faculty, and the community. Each film will be followed by a commentary and analysis discussion.





On November 13, The Screaming Queens: The Riot at Compton's Cafeteria will be screened in the SUB Red Raider Lounge, at 7pm.





EMMY Award-winning Screaming Queens tells the little-known story of the first known act of collective, violent resistance to the social oppression of queer people in the United States - a 1966 riot in San Francisco's impoverished Tenderloin neighborhood, three years before the famous gay riot at New York's Stonewall Inn.





Screaming Queens introduces viewers to street queens, cops and activist civil rights ministers who recall the riot and paint a vivid portrait of the wild transgender scene in 1960s San Francisco. Integrating the riot's story into the broader fabric of American life, the documentary connects the event to urban renewal, anti-war activism, civil rights and sexual liberation. With enticing archival footage and period music, this unknown story is dramatically brought back to life.





Screaming Queens is a production of Victor Silverman and Susan Stryker produced in association with ITVS and KQED, with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.





For more information and to check out the spring lineup, visit the Office of LGBTQIA web site at; lgbtqia.ttu.edu





CONTACT: Jody Randall, Director, Office of LGBTQIA or Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies