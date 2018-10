If you can't make it to Germany for Oktoberfest this year, you can still enjoy the traditional music performed by the tuba and euphonium students of Dr. Kevin Wass. This annual fan-favorite features seasonal music and plenty of polka. Enjoy the songs of Bavaria right here in Lubbock! Posted:

10/29/2018



Originator:

Tess Greenlees



Email:

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 10/31/2018



Location:

Hemmle Recital Hall



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment