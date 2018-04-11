Paris, parties, flirting, mystery, colorful sets, costumes, and glorious vocalism make The Merry Widow one of the all-time favorite operettas.

The story revolves around a recent widow, Hanna Glawari, who has inherited $20 million from her late husband. Who will marry her and gain control of the fortune? The man who first proclaimed his love for her, of course. Get ready for the professional voices of tomorrow!

The TTU School of Theatre and Dance's Kyla Olson is the stage director for this production. Musical direction will be provided by conductor Dr. Eric Fried of the School of Music. The opera will be performed in English.