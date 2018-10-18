Women's & Gender Studies proudly announces a call for proposals for the 35th Annual Conference on the Advancement of Women, which will take place on the TTU campus, April 25-27, 2019.

We invite papers and panel proposals that explore the manifold meanings of movement and change as connected to, created by, and/or caught up in the presence of women's, gender, and identity issues, in both contemporary and historical frameworks.

Interdisciplinary proposals, as well as those from disciplines and specialty subject areas are also encouraged to submit.

Submit a 250-word abstract including the proposal title, name, affiliation and contact information for all author(s) on or before March 1, 2019.

Link to submit; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/call_for_papers_and_panels.php

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, program manager/academic advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu