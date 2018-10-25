|
The Pre-Modern Symposium is in conjunction with the exhibition, “Pre-Modern Bibles: From the Dead Sea Scrolls to the Complutensian Polygot Bible.” The exhibition runs through March 3, 2019.
The symposium is free and open to the public.
The agenda includes:
3 p.m. – Franz van Liere of Calvin College speaking on “The Medieval History of Christian Hebrew Scholarship.”
4 p.m. – Katherine van Liere of Calvin College speaking on “The University of Alcala and the Spanish Renaissance
5 p.m. – Reception
6 p.m. – “Music from Spain’s Golden Age,” performed by Collegium Musicum, directed by Angela Mariani.
10/23/2018
Sally Post
sally.post@ttu.edu
Museum
Time: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 10/25/2018
Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium and Sculpture Court of the Museum of Texas Tech University
