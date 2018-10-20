Panel Discussion for Detention Nation, Presented by the School of Art.





Delilah Montoya, artist & Sin Huellas collaborator, Houston and Albuquerque.

Jessica González, Sin Huellas artist and activist, Houston.

Rossy Evelin Lima, poet and linguist, Director of the Spanish as a Heritage Language Program in CMLL.

Saba Nafees, doctoral student in Mathematical Biology at Texas Tech University, One Young World ambassador, and subject of the "Dream with Me" documentary.

David Strange, attorney, Board Certified in Immigration and Nationality Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, partner at Whittenburg & Strange, P.C., and adjunct professor of law at the Texas Tech University School of Law.

Moderator: Constance Cortez, Ph.D., director, Art Department, University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley.





Reception for the exhibition follows in the Art Building from 5:30-7:30 PM.