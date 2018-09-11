



The TECHniques Center Wants to Hire YOU!





If you are thinking about a part-time, on campus job during the Spring 2019 semester, consider working with the TECHniques Center.

All of our tutors tell us when they graduate that they wish they'd known about this job sooner!!

Who are we?

The TECHniques Center is a peer-tutoring program of Student Disability Services that is the only program of its kind in Texas. We serve and support Texas Tech students that have a diagnosis of a learning disability, ADD / ADHD, and/or Autism Spectrum Disorder. They receive academic counseling from full time staff and specialized tutoring from amazing tutors (that's you) who are currently enrolled TTU and TTUHSC students.

Why should I work here?

With the TECHniques Center, you'll also get extensive training on how to tutor and work with different learners, so it's ok if you don't have experience tutoring. Every tutor is required to attend a two-day training at the beginning of the semester (January 10th& 11th, 2019). All the training you'll get on the job is PAID. In addition, if you fulfill your training requirements and tutor according to your schedule, you'll earn certification as a tutor through the College Reading and Learning Association (hello, resume item that no one else has!).

How can I learn more?

Get a leg up on this and come to an information session on Friday, November 9thfrom 2:00-3:00 in 246 West Hall . We'll tell you about our jobs, why you should apply, and the benefits of working with our program. You'll also get to ask questions, apply (if you want), and hear from current tutors on what they love about working here.

Questions? Contact Kyla Shannon at kyla.shannon@ttu.edu / 806.742.1822.





***Afterwards, those interested are welcome to stay for a special training we are giving our current TECHniques Center tutors on how to build their work experience tutoring with us into their resumes. This special training will last from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. (also in the TECHniques Center Conference Room - 246 West Hall). Although this training is specifically for TECHniques Center tutors, interested applicants are welcome to attend to learn more about the skills, values, and experience gained in this job and how valuable they are to future employers!

If you’d like to stay afterwards for this special resume-building workshop for TECHniques Center tutors, email Brandi at brandi.schreiber@ttu.edu.

Information about the TECHniques Center, our application process, and FAQs can be found here:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/ProspectiveTutorsOverview.php