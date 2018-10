Come to carnival on Monday, October 22nd from 10-12PM in the SUB Ballroom and

have an awesome time learning about cool research projects being done by your peers as well as meet great STEM student organizations, while eating candy and popcorn! There will also be a photo booth to make your visit more memorable! Sponsored by CISER Scholar Service Organization, a registered student organization. Posted:

10/16/2018



Originator:

Ashlyn Kildow



Email:

ashlyn.kildow@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 10/22/2018



Location:

Sub Ballroom



Categories

Research

Student Organization