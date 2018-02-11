Procession Schedule:

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Office of International Affairs (International Cultural Center) - 601 Indiana Avenue

Artwork with Día theme by ten local artists and the Hutchinson Middle School students. Ofrenda photos from MECA (Multicultural Education and Counseling through the Arts) in Houston. Mariachi music in the Hall of Nations. Activities: flores de papel, face painting, and sugar skull decorating.

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. TTU School of Art – 18th & Flint Avenue

School of Art will present an exhibition of Shadow Boxes in Remembrance and Celebration of the Day of the Dead in the Studio Gallery. The exhibition entitled Detention Nation: Sin Huellas Collective Installation Exhibition will be on display in the Landmark Gallery.

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) – Avenue J and Mac Davis Lane

Ballet Folklorico Nuestra Herencia will be performing on the LHUCA Plaza from 7:30-8:30PM. The Christine DeVitt Icehouse Gallery will also feature “Paint a Sugar Skull”, an interactive Día de Los Muertos exhibition, inviting the public to design and color a sugar skull.

6:00 – 9:30 p.m. Buddy Holly Center – 1801 Crickets Avenue

Celebracion will be displayed in the Fine Arts Gallery. This exhibition includes artwork from local, regional and national artists. Mariachi Los Galleros will provide entertainment in the Meadows Courtyard from 7:15 – 9:15 p.m. Traditional refreshments will be offered.

For more information, call 806-742-3667.