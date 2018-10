Discover the pleasures of London with two new Study Abroad courses!

CHILD DEVELOPMENT IN LONDON, ENGLAND! JULY 8 -- AUGUST 2, 2019

HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development and Family Studies HDFS 3306 Child and Adolescent Guidance

To apply: studyabroad.ttu.edu Applications due March 1, 2019!

Victoria and Albert Museum of Childhood Freud Museum Oxford University English Countryside in Dorset

Globe Theater, Sherborne Castle, High Tea, Travel down the River Thames to Hampton Court

Contact stephanie.shine@ttu.edu or mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu for more information



Posted:

10/18/2018



Originator:

Stephanie Shine



Email:

stephanie.shine@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Academic