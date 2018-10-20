TTU HomeTechAnnounce

"Detention Nation" Exhibition Reception
Detention Nation Exhibition Reception
Landmark Art Gallery and Foyer
TTU School of Art Building
October 20, 2018 5-7pm

Organized by Delilah Montoya, of Albuquerque and Houston, Detention Nation is a collaborative installation by a collective of artist-activists based in Texas and New Mexico who go by the name Sin Huellas (without a trace or without tracks). Sin Huellas comprises the artists and activists Delilah Montoya, Orlando Lara, Deyadira Arellano, Brenda Cruz-Wolf, Hope Sanford, Carlos Carrasco, Selene C. and Douglas Menjivar.

The exhibition will explore the physical, mental and emotional experiences of the thousands of immigrants currently locked up in private detention centers across America. The exhibition will open on Saturday, October 20th with a panel discussion of artists and scholars (TBA) and will continue through December 15th in the Landmark Gallery.

More info about the exhibition and related events: Detention Nation: Sin Huellas Collective Installation Exhibition

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.

Landmark Arts
Exhibition & Speaker Programs  
Texas Tech University School of Art
10/18/2018

Scotty Hensler

scotty.hensler@ttu.edu

School of Art

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 10/20/2018

TTU School of Art Building

