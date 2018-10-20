Organized by Delilah Montoya, of Albuquerque and Houston, Detention Nation is a collaborative installation by a collective of artist-activists based in Texas and New Mexico who go by the name Sin Huellas (without a trace or without tracks). Sin Huellas comprises the artists and activists Delilah Montoya, Orlando Lara, Deyadira Arellano, Brenda Cruz-Wolf, Hope Sanford, Carlos Carrasco, Selene C. and Douglas Menjivar.





The exhibition will explore the physical, mental and emotional experiences of the thousands of immigrants currently locked up in private detention centers across America. The exhibition will open on Saturday, October 20th with a panel discussion of artists and scholars (TBA) and will continue through December 15th in the Landmark Gallery.