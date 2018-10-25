TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Una Herida Abierta: A Reading and Discussion in Conjunction with Detention Nation
Thursday, October 25, 2018 
7:00 PM in English Building, room 106

Organized by Jessica E. Smith, Creative Writing Program of the Department of English with readings by Fred Aguilar, Curtis Bauer, Rossy Evelin Lima, Beth McKinney, Kenna Neitch, Matthew Porto, and Valerie Wayson, as well as a brief video presentation from Baz Dreisinger.

As part of "Detention Nation: Sin Huellas Collective Installation Exhibition" - More info about the exhibition and related events: Detention Nation: Sin Huellas Collective Installation Exhibition

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.

Landmark Arts
Exhibition & Speaker Programs  
Texas Tech University School of Art
10/19/2018

Scotty Hensler

scotty.hensler@ttu.edu

School of Art

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 10/25/2018

English Building, room 106.

