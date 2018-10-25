Una Herida Abierta: A Reading and Discussion in Conjunction with Detention Nation Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:00 PM in English Building, room 106 Facebook Event Page

"Una Herida Abierta": A Reading and Discussion in Conjunction with Detention Nation Organized by Jessica E. Smith, Creative Writing Program of the Department of English with readings by Fred Aguilar, Curtis Bauer, Rossy Evelin Lima, Beth McKinney, Kenna Neitch, Matthew Porto, and Valerie Wayson, as well as a brief video presentation from Baz Dreisinger.

As part of "Detention Nation: Sin Huellas Collective Installation Exhibition" - More info about the exhibition and related events: Detention Nation: Sin Huellas Collective Installation Exhibition





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.