Una Herida Abierta: A Reading and Discussion in Conjunction with Detention Nation
Thursday, October 25, 2018
7:00 PM in English Building, room 106
Organized by Jessica E. Smith, Creative Writing Program of the Department of English with readings by Fred Aguilar, Curtis Bauer, Rossy Evelin Lima, Beth McKinney, Kenna Neitch, Matthew Porto, and Valerie Wayson, as well as a brief video presentation from Baz Dreisinger.
