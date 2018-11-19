Area of Information Systems and Quantitative Sciences Data Analytics Certificate ( Open To All Majors)

DAC is for anyone who wants to gain a competitive edge in their field because it all starts with data.

The DAC will help you gain the skills necessary to fuel data-driven business decisions in any environment. The program is open to all Texas Tech undergraduate students who meet the DAC program requirements.

What will I gain from completing the DAC?

You will build solid skills in data analytics. You will learn how to speak the language of data analytics, find and create value held within data, provide critical information for key decisions, and more. Upon completion of the required coursework (at a C level or better), the Certificate in Data Analytics will be included on your academic transcript.

Web: Isqs.ba.ttu.edu/dac Email: rawls.isqs.dac@ttu.edu

