Interested in modeling for the School of Art?
The School of Art is seeking an athletic female model with muscle definition who is comfortable modeling nude for anatomical drawing and painting classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays 12:00-3:00 PM. The model must consent to a background check before being hired. Starting pay is $17.00/hr.  If interested in this unique opportunity, please come to the School of Art Administration Office in Room 101 in the School of Art Building on 18th Street & Flint. 
Posted:
10/17/2018

Originator:
Brittany Moore

Email:
brittany.r.moore@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art


