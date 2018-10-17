The School of Art is seeking an athletic female model with muscle definition who is comfortable modeling nude for anatomical drawing and painting classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays 12:00-3:00 PM. The model must consent to a background check before being hired. Starting pay is $17.00/hr. If interested in this unique opportunity, please come to the School of Art Administration Office in Room 101 in the School of Art Building on 18th Street & Flint.