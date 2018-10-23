TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Flu Shots on Campus
Walgreens Pharmacy will be on campus to provide flu shots to employees and adult dependents (13 and older) who are covered by the university's health plan, HealthSelect of Texas (BlueCross BlueShield). The shots are available on Tuesday, October 23rd from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please bring your HealthSelect of Texas ID Card.
Posted:
10/19/2018

Originator:
Jessica Perea

Email:
Jessica.Perea@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/23/2018

Location:
Doak Conference Center Rm 155

Categories