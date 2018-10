Join Student Financial Aid & Scholarships along with other campus resources to get help on important applications that will put you in the best position possible for the most financial aid.

10/25/2018



Laura Scott



laura.scott@ttu.edu



Student Financial Aid



Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 10/31/2018



SUB Courtyard



