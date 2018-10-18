Between the hours of 6 PM and 9 PM CDT on Sunday, October 21st, TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance on the production Banner database. At the beginning of this maintenance, Banner and all related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable for a short time period (<10 minutes) for a database restart.

Once the restart is complete, scheduled maintenance of other systems will be performed. This maintenance will impact the following Banner related services which may be intermittently unavailable during the remainder of the window.

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

Production Banner INB

Banner Admin

All other related applications should be online shortly after the database restart is complete and remain up through the remainder of the maintenance period.

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.