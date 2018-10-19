University Libraries, in collaboration with Unidos por un Mismo Idioma (UMI), will have an interactive exhibit for Día de los Muertos also known as Day of the Dead.

Texas Tech students, faculty and staff can stop by the ofrenda located in the Libraries’ Croslin Room Center and place photos of family and friends that they would like to commemorate and celebrate their life, as well as other objects (examples include: favorite clothing, perhaps a hat or a shawl, or for children, small toys).

The altar/exhibit will run from October 18 through November 5. If you are placing a photo at the altar, please provide your contact information on the back so that these items can be returned to you.