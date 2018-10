The Federalist Society will be holding a debate featuring our speaker, Randy Elf, and Robert Ricketts from the Texas Tech Rawls College of Business Accounting department. Dean Nowlin will be moderating the debate. The topic of the debate will be how political speech law benefits politicians and the rich. Lunch will be served, and prizes for the lawyer joke competition will be awarded.



