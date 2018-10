The Burktech Players are announcing their fall show, The Good Doctor by Neil Simon. Come see this hilarious tale of Russian life by America's foremost comedy playwright. Show dates are Nov. 9-10 at 7:30pm at All Saints Episcopal School.

10/19/2018



Thomas Laney



thomas.laney@ttu.edu



Department of Theatre and Dance



Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 11/9/2018



All Saints Episcopal School



Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization