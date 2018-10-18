TTU students, faculty, and staff continue to receive, and a few have responded to, email scams targeting TTU email accounts. The TTU IT Security team has been tracking and monitoring a particular phishing scam since early this morning, and have used our current technologies to disable the threat. We have reports from concerned faculty, staff and students, and we want to reassure the campus that the threat has been addressed. If you have responded to one of these emails and provided your eRaider username and password, please change your password immediately by going to eraider.ttu.edu, and contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) for additional assistance.

10/18/2018



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements

