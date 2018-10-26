TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Free Bike Clinic moved to FRIDAY!

The Transportation & Parking Services Bike Clinic takes place Friday, October 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the corner of 15th and Boston north of the Library and Student Union Building! 

 Stop by for the following:

 

 
Posted:
10/23/2018

Originator:
Ivie Kate Mynatt

Email:
Ivie.Kate.Mynatt@ttuhsc.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2018

Location:
corner of 15th and Boston north of the Library and SUB

Categories