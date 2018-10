Diplome de Francais Professionnel (DFP) B1 test on November 14, 2018

DFP B1 Exam Date of exam: November 14, 2018 Registration deadline: November 4, 2018 Location: Learning Language Lab & Research Center Length: 2 hours written, 30 minutes oral To register, email Dr. Carole Edwards the following: First and Last Name

Native tongue

Date of birth

Gender

Email address

10/18/2018



Carole Edwards



carole.edwards@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information



Event Date: 11/14/2018



Location:

Foreign Language digital Lab



