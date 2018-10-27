Public lecture on "The Camino de Santiago and Medieval Pilgrim Libraries" by Professor George Greenia (emeritus, William and Mary). Greenia is a specialist in the languages, literature and linguistics of medieval Spain, co-founder of the William & Mary Program in Medieval and Renaissance Studies and founder of the William & Mary Institute for Pilgrimage Studies. His interest in world pilgrimage spans many times, territories, and traditions and he is an authority on the Camino de Santiago in northern Spain where he has trekked over 4,000 miles, half on bicycle, half on foot. This lecture has been arranged as part of the 28th Annual Conference of the Texas Medieval Association, October 25-27, sponsored by the Medieval and Renaissance Studies Center and the Humanities Center of Texas Tech.