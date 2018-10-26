The 28th Annual Conference of the Texas Medieval Association is meeting at Texas Tech, hosted by the TTU Medieval and Renaissance Studies Center. Registration opens at the Museum at 2:00pm on Wednesday, October 25, prior to the 3:00pm to 7:00pm symposium and concert related to the exhibition on "Pre-Modern Bibles." The registration desk will open again prior to the TEMA meeting on Friday, October 26, at 8:30am, at the Museum West Entrance. The events of the final day of the conference, Saturday, October 27, will be in the central campus, with registration open in the Formby Room of the Southwest Collection Building at 8:30am. Registrants can potentially attend two meals, two receptions. plenary speeches ,and their choices from among twenty-one special sessions. Presentations will cover medieval and renaissance English, Spanish, history, art, law, and much more. The Thursday and Friday events are coordinated with the Museum's exhibition on "Pre-Modern Bibles: From the Dead Sea Scrolls to the Complutensian Polyglot Bible." Regular registration is $80; student registration $40.