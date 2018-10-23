Students, election season is upon us! The Student Government Association strongly encourages all students to vote in these upcoming midterm elections. There are, however, a few important dates that you need to know:
First Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance: Monday, October 22nd
Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not Postmarked): Friday, October 26th
Last Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance: Friday, November 2nd
Election Day: Tuesday, November 6th
Last Day to Receive Ballot by Mail: Tuesday, November 6th at 7:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked,
OR Wednesday, November 7th at 5:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7:00 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day
Also, be sure to check out https://allintovote.org and get informed. This site is designed for college voters and has great features like election FAQs, information about what will be on the ballot, and a voting guide that covers how and where to vote and what you'll need on the day of. It would also be great if all students would take about thirty seconds to pledge to vote on the same website. It just takes some very basic information, such as your name, email address, age, and university, and you're all set. Help Texas Tech to have the most pledges of any college campus in the nation! Be sure to keep checking the campus leaderboard to watch our pledge numbers grow, and remember to vote!