Students, election season is upon us! The Student Government Association strongly encourages all students to vote in these upcoming midterm elections. There are, however, a few important dates that you need to know:

First Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance: Monday, October 22nd

Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not Postmarked): Friday, October 26th

Last Day of Early Voting by Personal Appearance: Friday, November 2nd

Election Day: Tuesday, November 6th

Last Day to Receive Ballot by Mail: Tuesday, November 6th at 7:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked,

OR Wednesday, November 7th at 5:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7:00 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day