May 17-June 3 English 2351*





*Satisfies the Language, Philosophy, & Culture Requirement for every TTU student. In this dynamic class, we will look at poems (and essays) that are explicitly about sports, and then we will model on these to write our own imaginative works, while in Spain. Spain is a country of the bullfight (a sport that brushes up against death), of flamenco, and fútbol. We will immerse ourselves in the culture, the food, the art, the language, and gain a global perspective that will change your life. This study abroad program offers students an opportunity to live in an amazing Spanish city and practice poetry and nonfiction writing. The program will have a special sports and athletics subject matter, and we will even go to a F.C. Sevilla fútbol match. You will experience a world of creativity and imagination, literature and language. Contact Dr. Poch for more info: john.poch@ttu.edu

Come ask questions and get more info on this amazing program where we visit Granada, Cordoba, Madrid, Toledo, Segovia and Cadiz! Posted:

10/23/2018



John Poch



john.poch@ttu.edu



English





