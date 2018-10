BrightCarbon Guest Event

Please join the Communication Training Center in welcoming David Talavera, BrightCarbon Senior Design Consultant and PowerPoint Aficionado as he presents:



Awesome PowerPoint Tricks for Effective Presentations

When: Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Where: TLPDC Room 151

Limited Seating!

RSVP to karen.preiss@ttu.edu by 3:00 p.m. on October 25, 2018. Posted:

10/23/2018



