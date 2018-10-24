Texas Tech University Libraries announces the recipients of the Open Access Awards: Soundwriting Pedagogies” published in 2018 by Computers and Composition Digital Press and available at http://ccdigitalpress.org/soundwriting Michael J. Faris of the Department of English was selected as the Assistant Professor recipient of the award for his continual commitment to open access, including publishing in open access journals and books, editing open access edited collections, acting as the editor of an open access journal, depositing into ThinkTech and creating open databases of scholarly and pedagogical activities. His most recent open access publication is a born-digital edited collection “published in 2018 by Computers and Composition Digital Press and available at CH Foundation Chair of Personal Financial Planning, was selected as the Full Professor recipient of the award for publishing in open access journals and openly sharing teaching resources, including numerous videos with high view counts and slide decks used by faculty worldwide from institutions such as Yale University and Paris School of Economics. His 65 videos in a charitable financial planning series can be found at http://bit.ly/TexasTechProfessor https://www.slideshare.net/rnja8c/presentations Russell James, TheFoundation Chair of Personal Financial Planning, was selected as the Full Professor recipient of the award for publishing in open access journals and openly sharing teaching resources, including numerous videos with high view counts and slide decks used by faculty worldwide from institutions such as Yale University and Paris School of Economics. His 65 videos in a charitable financial planning series can be found atand his slide decks at Faculty were selected by the Libraries’ Faculty Research Committee, which also reviews applications for the Gloria Lyerla Memorial Research Travel Grant. The purpose of the Open Access Award is to recognize faculty who have made their research open, worked on open source projects, or used open material in their courses. By doing so, faculty bear the banner of Texas Tech University and increase their impact as researchers and educators. It is intended to assist faculty when demonstrating the impact of their work, such as on a dossier. Open Access is the free, immediate availability of research articles online, coupled with the rights to use these articles fully in the digital environment (SPARC). For more information contact libraries.faculty.research@ttu.edu. Posted:

