The Outdoor Pursuits Center'sKayaking Pool Session has moved toon, every Thursday! Come learn how to white water kayak and have some fun! All skill levels welcome. Pool session is now indoors, so no need to worry about the cold!





Please meet at the Outdoor Pursuits Center Shop, located to the left of the Rec entrance.





If you have any questions, please feel free to email katarzyna.fisher@ttu.edu