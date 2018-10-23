A Ballet Folklorico Fiesta del Sol performance, guest speakers, free food and mariachi music will be featured in honor of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2 in the University Library’s Croslin Room.

The event will also feature an interactive exhibit titled “Remember Me”/Recuérdame, an ofrenda or altar in which photos or mementos of deceased family and friends commemorating and celebrating their lives are displayed. Crafts and other activities also will be available.

The celebration is open to the public and parking is available in Lot R-11 (band lot) southeast of the University Library.

The event is co-sponsored by Texas Tech’s Unidos por un Mismo Idioma, the Hispanic Student Society, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and the University Libraries.

For more information, contact Esther Medina DeLeon at esther.de-leon@ttu.edu or 806.834.5563.