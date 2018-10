Pretty Young Queens is a women's service organization here campus that is dedicated to uplifting and empowering the women of the campus. Come and find out more about us on Oct. 24th in the SUB Mesa Room at 6:30pm SHARP!





For our second general meeting we are introducing our rendition of "The Queens Court."

We will also announce our raffle winner, give community service updates, and so much more!



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

10/24/2018



Originator:

Kortlahn Ballard



Email:

kortlahn.ballard@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 10/24/2018



Location:

SUB MESA Room



