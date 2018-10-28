TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Dust Bowl Climbing Competition
Tech Climbing Club will be hosting a local, public climbing competition on the 28th of October. Anyone and everyone is encouraged to come out and participate. To enter the competition, route cards will be sold for 10$ before and up to the start of the competition. There will be beginner, intermediate and advanced categories for both men and women. Also, we will be giving out AWESOME prizes at the end of the competition. All are welcome to come out and climb!
10/26/2018

Kyle Mooney

kyle.mooney@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 3:45 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 10/28/2018

Texas Tech Rec Center Climbing Wall

