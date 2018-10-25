



This month’s Faculty Research Club will feature past recipients of the Office of Research and Innovation award programs. Faculty are invited to join us on Thursday, October 25th at 4:00pm as their fellow researchers tell us about their projects and experiences. OCTOBER PROGRAM

Faculty Research Club: Hosted by the Office of Research and Innovation

THURSDAY October 25th, 2018 4:00 PM EAST Suite Level, 5th Floor East Side Texas Tech Club.



David Lindsay is an associate professor in the School of Art. He will tell about the development of the Popwalk smartphone application. Popwalk is an app for exhibiting “site-specific, digital art”.



Zachary Brittsan is an associate professor of History. He will speak about his book project, “Trying Modernity: Murder and Justice in Mexico’s Age of Conflict, 1848-1871,” and role of the Scholarship Catalyst Program in generating research support from the NEH.



Miranda Scolari is an assistant professor in Psychological Sciences. She will talk about a team project, supported by the Scholarship Catalyst Program and a Seed Grant for Interdisciplinary Research, entitled "Teaching Foreign Language Pronunciation through Educational Avatars."



Birgit Green is the Director of the Office of Academic Engagement. She will discuss Outreach and Engagement at Texas Tech and what her office can do to help researchers across campus.

10/23/2018



Originator:

Dustin Delano



Email:

dustin.m.delano@ttu.edu



Department:

VP Research



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 10/25/2018



Location:

Texas Tech Club (East Suite level of Jones AT&T Stadium)



