Timothy C. Graham, Distinguished Professor and Regents' Professor at the University of New Mexico, directs its Institute for Medieval Studies. Much of his research has focused on Anglo-Saxon manuscripts and the ways that they were studied by scholars of the sixteenth to eighteenth centuries. He has published studies of illuminated manuscripts, particularly books of hours. He is the co-author of Introduction to Manuscript Studies (2007), perhaps the most widely used resource in its field. In 2016 he was awarded the first CARA Award for Excellence in Teaching Medieval Studies, which recognizes exceptional teachers who have contributed to medieval studies by inspiring students and creating pedagogical tools.