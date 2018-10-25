The Annual Day of the Dead celebration and Lubbock City-wide Procesión will take place on (First Friday Art Trail), 5:30-9:30 PM, November 2nd this year – on the actual date internationally celebrated for día de los muertos or difuntos.





School of Art’s exhibition for the celebration will be an exhibition of Day of the Dead Shadowboxes, In Memory of…. This is an opportunity for you to remember and honor a deceased loved-one who passed during the year.





The City-wide Procesión will be from 5:30-9:30 PM on Friday, November 2nd . The exhibition will be on display Oct 25th – Nov 4th in the Studio Gallery.





DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS PROCESIÓN

Friday, November 2

•5:30 - 6:30 PM





TTU Office of International Affairs (International Cultural Center) 601 Indiana Ave.

•6:30 – 7:30 PM





TTU School of Art 18th & Flint Avenue

•7:30 – 8:30 PM





Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) Avenue J & Mac Davis Lane

•6:00 – 9:30 PM





Buddy Holly Center 1801 Crickets Avenue

FREE & Open to the Public

Call 806-742-3667 For More Information





Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.





TTU School of Art gallery hours are 8 AM – 5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM – 5 PM Saturdays, and 12 – 4 PM Sundays. The TTU School of Art is located at 3010 18th Street (near the corner of 18th St. and Flint Ave). Paid parking is available on the 4th Floor of the Flint Avenue Parking Facility. Parking is free on weekends. Admission to the School of Art Galleries is free.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.