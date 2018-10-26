Pussy Riot: The Movement

A Documentary Film about the Russian Punk Rock Band that Shocked the World





Follow the story of Pussy Riot, a punk rock band whose performances and protests seek to shine a light on human rights abuses in contemporary Russia.





The screening will be followed by a live Q&A with the film’s writer/producer, Carole Keeney Harrington.

Friday, Oct. 26, 6:00 PM

English 001





Sponsored by: Department of History, Department of Political Science, TTU Humanities Center, Department of Classical and Modern Languages, International Film Series, TTU Russian Club, History Graduate Student Organization, and TTU History Club.