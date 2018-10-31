Register today for our special Faculty Panel on Publication

Register here. To attend online, use this link: https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/c2d97de2461047a4b56253226dd4ab24 Publishing our research allows us to contribute to the larger academic community, but how can graduate students enter the scholarly conversation? This faculty panel will provide insight into the academic publication in multiple disciplines. Participants will be given the opportunity to ask questions of our panelists. Possible topics include selecting a journal, preparing a manuscript, choosing reviewers, and communicating with editors, among other issues. Panelists will include: Dr. Mark Sheridan, Vice Provost for Graduate and Postdoctoral Affairs, Dean of the Graduate School, and Professor of Endocrinology

Dr. Tim Dallas, Associate Dean of the Graduate School and Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Dr. Elizabeth Sharp, Director of Women’s and Gender Studies and Professor of Human Development and Family Studies

Dr. Brandy Pina-Watson, Assistant Professor of Counseling Psychology Posted:

10/30/2018



Originator:

Luke Morgan



Email:

luke.morgan@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 10/31/2018



Location:

Graduate Center



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Academic

