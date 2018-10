The President of the Faculty Senate will host office hours on Monday, Oct. 29 from 1-4 PM in the Faculty Senate Office, Doak 126. All are welcome! Office hours are generally held on the last Monday of each month from 1-4 PM. If you wish to discuss issues with President Barenberg outside of these hours, you are more than welcome to email him at alan.barenberg@ttu.edu.

To learn more about the TTU Faculty Senate, please visit our web page: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/senate/

To see the agenda and minutes of our most recent meetings, please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/senate/archives/2018-2019/

To see the current list of TTU senators, please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/senate/docs/2018-2019-FS-Membership.pdf Posted:

