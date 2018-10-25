How can you be an authentic ally to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA) students? Efforts to sustain an inclusive educational environment for LGBTQIA students are rewarding and appreciated, but can be challenging. Join us for an engaging discussion with experienced staff panelists as they share stories from our campus and, specifically, their areas about 'allyship' to LGBTQIA students and colleagues. Note: This session is tailored to staff roles and will feature different panelists than a similar program offered during the spring of 2018.
