How can you be an authentic ally to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA) students? Efforts to sustain an inclusive educational environment for LGBTQIA students are rewarding and appreciated, but can be challenging. Join us for an engaging discussion with experienced staff panelists as they share stories from our campus and, specifically, their areas about 'allyship' to LGBTQIA students and colleagues. Note: This session is tailored to staff roles and will feature different panelists than a similar program offered during the spring of 2018.



Register here: http://events.tlpd.ttu.edu/View/Member/ShowAllEvents.aspx. Posted:

10/24/2018



Originator:

Jody Randall



Email:

jody.randall@ttu.edu



Department:

Campus Life



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 10/25/2018



Location:

TLPDC Room 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

