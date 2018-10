Volunteers Needed at the Museum for our very first Sensory Night!

Calling all students who would like to volunteer for our very first Sensory Night at the Museum of Texas Tech University. Help out our special needs community while enjoying the museum. Contact Bethany Cheshire to sign up to volunteer.

Date: Wednesday, November 7th

Time: 5.30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Museum of Texas Tech University

Email: bethany.cheshire@ttu.edu.

Phone: 806-834-2844