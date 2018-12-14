Education Graduate Student Organization
2019 Graduate Student Research Conference
Friday 8 March 2019
The Graduate Student Research Conference,
hosted by EGSO, invites all College of Education
graduate students, on-campus and distance,
to present their scholarly work.
Research in progress is encouraged.
More conference information coming soon.
Proposals Due:
14 Dec 2018
Categories:
Qualitative, Quantitative,
Mixed Methods, Conceptual/Theoretical
Proposals should be 500-1000 words (excluding abstract and references)
For a complete list of requirements, rubric, and updated information please visit:
https://egso.weebly.com
Completed proposals should be emailed to Dr. Zimmerman at:
aaron.zimmerman@ttu.edu
Subject Line: Student name, Department, Program
