The Undergraduate Colloquium is new program under the Society of Physics Students that is created with the aim of engaging undergrads with the world of active learning. The program is a series of seminars/discussion/presentation/workshop that are led by undergrads for undergrads with the intent of covering content that is inadequately taught in available undergrad courses.





"Plotting and Graphing in MATLAB" is the first event under this program. In this event, Colin Brown, a junior physics major will talk about the importance of the knowledge of graphing in the professional world and will then teach the attendees how to make visual representations in MATLAB.





Candidates with knowledge of MATLAB are highly sought after in the job sector, so this event provides the opportunity for the undergrads to develop this skill. Also this skill can be directly applied in both school work and research work.





Please sign up for the event using this link: https://goo.gl/forms/JHaCYp05gN9fdRvu1





If you are interested in leading one of the next Undergrad Colloquiums please send me an email with your idea/topic and credentials.