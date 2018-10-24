Anth 5323 (Topics in Cultural Anthropology): Alternative Ethnology Do you want your research to have resonance beyond the academy? Are you looking for the right balance between scholarly credibility and artistic expression? Consider taking Alternative Ethnology (ANTH 5323) this spring, a new graduate seminar in cultural anthropology. In our pursuit of these ideals, we will engage with and critique fiction, graphic novels, art installations, theatre and more. Class sessions will combine seminar-style discussion with hands-on opportunities to experiment with different forms. It is open to graduate students from all disciplines (no experience with anthropology required). Advanced undergraduates who have conducted their own research are also welcome to contact Dr. Griffith (lauren.griffith@ttu.edu) if they would like to request special permission to enroll. Class meets Mondays from 2-4:50pm. Posted:

10/24/2018



Originator:

Lauren Griffith



Email:

lauren.griffith@ttu.edu



Department:

SASW





Categories

Academic

